A very compelling theory on why Chris Pine has undergone a makeunder.

Chris Pine has been going through some changes.
And they began with a colourful cardigan.
Back in October 2023, Pine was photographed wearing a striped multicoloured cardi and yoga leggings. The Wonder Woman actor wore his hair untamed and his beard long, grey and unruly.
The randomness of this outfit selection birthed countless memes celebrating the actor's rather rogue rebrand.
It's a far cry from the dapper version of Pine that fans have grown accustomed to, with the 43-year-old typically having a clean-shaven face and slicked-back tresses.