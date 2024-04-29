A very compelling theory on why Chris Pine has undergone a makeunder.

To complement the whole effect, he wore his bleached blonde hair out, and slid a pair of Oakley red-tinted shades on top.

This is a lot to digest.

Taking into account the sartorial decisions made in the lead-up to this red carpet, though, I'm sensing a theme. It's all to do with something Pine is wanting to promote.

Like Margot Robbie did with Barbie in 2023 and Zendaya is currently doing with Challengers, Pine is committing to the aesthetic of this film. In Pine's case, he is dressing as his Poolman character — a middle-aged, free-spirited pool cleaner named Darren Barrenman.

This isn't just any old movie that Pine was cast in either. Poolman is his directorial debut, plus he produced the film and co-wrote the script.

The stakes for Chris Pine have never been higher.

And it looks like he has good reason to be trying to draw headlines for his random fashion. This man has an uphill battle ahead of him as the reviews for this movie's early festival run have so far been... truly god-awful.

IndieWire referred to Poolman as a "disastrous directorial debut" for Pine, writing that the film is "so abysmal in its writing and assembly that there were numerous walkouts during its premiere".

A review in Variety corroborated that many people had walked out of a movie screening, and they called Poolman the "worst" film they saw the entire festival season. Yikes.

Watch the trailer for Poolman. Post continues after video.