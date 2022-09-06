A spitting scandal and 13-minute ovation: The biggest moments from 2022's Venice Film Festival.

In case you missed it, the Venice Film Festival is currently on.

Each year there is fancy fashion, celebrity interactions and talk of the upcoming Academy Award nominations, but mostly, this is the kind of event that comes and goes without too much commotion.

It's a classy affair you see, put on by La Biennale di Venezia, one of the most prestigious cultural institutions in the world.

So far in 2022, however, it's been well and truly overshadowed by... mess. Sure, there's all the usual stuff - the gowns, the films, the performances - but there is also a lot of talk about that movie you cannot stop hearing about, Don't Worry Darling, and a Timmy Chalamet meets Narnia crossover we didn't see coming.

We certainly haven't seen drama like this arrive in one of the infamous water taxis in a while.

We've rounded up all the biggest Venice moments - the juicy gossip and the prestige film takes - so far.

The Don't Worry Darling of it all.

This is the messiest film rollout I can recall and oh my god... I'm living for it (for a full rundown on the BTS drama, we have you covered here.)

After months of rumours, speculation and pointed quotes, the cast of Don't Worry Darling arrived at Venice for their first engagement as a group.

Florence Pugh, who leads the Olivia Wilde directed movie, skipped the photo call and press conference to begin the day, only arriving in Venice in time to walk the red carpet for its premiere.

At the conference, Wilde dodged a journalist question about 'clearing the air' on Pugh's absence, saying that she loved Pugh's work in the movie and didn't want to feed "endless tabloid gossip".

Then, when Pugh did arrive for the red carpet and screening, there was absolutely no interaction between Pugh and Wilde. Or Wilde and boyfriend Harry Styles. Or Pugh and Styles.

Image: Getty.