When a parent attacked a teacher, Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky promptly came to help.

On Tuesday, a “gentle and caring” teacher at a Byron Bay primary school was allegedly stabbed by a mother of one of the students.

The woman, 31, is accused of attacking the 28-year-old teacher, Zane Vockler, in the face and arm. A crime scene was established whilst the school temporarily went into lockdown as police arrived.

Police allege the teacher and parent were “speaking on the premises before she approached him with what’s believed to be a pair of scissors”.

A mother has been charged with stabbing a teacher with scissors at a Byron Bay primary school. @GreenhalghSarah https://t.co/2tXSIC8gVC #TheLatest #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/O6hM4gdDHT — 7NEWS Sydney (@7NewsSydney) April 30, 2019

After the violent incident, which occurred on the first day back to school for the new term, Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky volunteered at the canteen of the NSW school.

The school happens to be the one where their three children – India, six, and twins Tristan and Sasha, five – attend.

Pataky uploaded footage to her Instagram Stories showing the Avengers: Endgame star carrying food supplies as they entered the school, after it was deemed safe.

“Another dad to help in the canteen today,” Pataky, 42, told her nearly three million followers on Instagram.