When a parent attacked a teacher, Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky promptly came to help.

On Tuesday, a “gentle and caring” teacher at a Byron Bay primary school was allegedly stabbed by a mother of one of the students.
The woman, 31, is accused of attacking the 28-year-old teacher, Zane Vockler, in the face and arm. A crime scene was established whilst the school temporarily went into lockdown as police arrived.
Police allege the teacher and parent were “speaking on the premises before she approached him with what’s believed to be a pair of scissors”.
After the violent incident, which occurred on the first day back to school for the new term, Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky volunteered at the canteen of the NSW school.
The school happens to be the one where their three children – India, six, and twins Tristan and Sasha, five – attend.
Pataky uploaded footage to her Instagram Stories showing the Avengers: Endgame star carrying food supplies as they entered the school, after it was deemed safe.
“Another dad to help in the canteen today,” Pataky, 42, told her nearly three million followers on Instagram.
It’s been a while since canteen duty was a part of my world, but wouldn’t this have been planned a while ago? There’s usually a roster, right? Don’t get me wrong, I think it’s great that Chris and Elsa (and all the others!) are helping out and involved in their kids schools. But isn’t this more a coincidence than a case of them jumping in the car and sailing in to help make sandwiches?
Moreover, 'gramming themselves doing it? I've got more jade than a Dastyari/Abbott fundraiser right now.
I suspect they were just trying to lift morale at the school after such a
terrible incident. You know, spread a little happiness? Give them a break.
I still don't understand the need for wide publicity, the demoralised at the school would already have been aware that they were helping out. The act of helping out was laudable, splashing it over Instagram looks like over-the-top self-promotion to me.
Yeah, they're not your usual glamorous / living your best life type of shots are they? Not that I follow their Instagram feed - I have no idea what's on there.