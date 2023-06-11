The extraordinary story of how four kids survived 40 days in the Amazon jungle, after a plane crash.

For over a month now, Columbian armed forces have been working tirelessly to search for survivors of a plane crash in the Amazon jungle.

Considering the stakes were high and the odds were against any chance of survival, officials had been anticipating a recovery mission rather than rescue.

But over the weekend, it's emerged that four children survived the plane crash — and have lived to tell the tale.

It all started on May 1, after a small plane crashed in the country's southern region of Guaviare in the Amazonas province. The plane had suffered an engine failure, and the pilot called in for emergency assistance before crashing.

The four children, the children's mother and two pilots were onboard when the light aircraft crashed in the jungle. The bodies of the mother and two pilots were soon recovered, but the kids were nowhere to be seen.

Watch: see the story of the kids who survived in the Amazon jungle. Post continues below.

The next few weeks were a mammoth effort from Colombian authorities, the missing kids becoming the focus of a large rescue operation involving dozens of soldiers and local people.