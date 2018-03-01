Mum mortified after son destroys $159,000 worth of antiques.

A British mother has shared the story of the day her toddler son destroyed $159,000 worth of antiques when visiting a relative.

The mortified mum, who uses the name TheKitchenWitch on Mumsnet, asked the group, “What is the most amount of damage your toddler has caused in someone else’s house? Come and make me feel better.”

Apparently, during the visit, her two-year-old son pressed a button on a small remote control which had been left on the coffee table.

“This caused the lid on the side cabinet to open and a TV to start sliding up.”

It all went downhill from there.

"The sideboard was currently being used to display a collection of antiques, which came spectacularly crashing down, one by one. Estimated damage: one hundred thousand Euros."

And that wasn't including the damage the crash caused to the parquet flooring after the marble clock smashed on it.

Seeking support, the mum then asked the group to share their stories, imploring, "Please come and tell me your tales of havoc caused by toddlers."

She swiftly got the support she was seeking - mostly.

Thistlebelle asked the very direct question, "What kind of idiot puts one hundred thousand euros worth of antiques on top of the tv cabinet?"

"That really isn't you or your toddler's fault," said Polyethyl.

Other group members suggested that the responsibility lay with the owner of the goods to keep them protected from unforeseen events.