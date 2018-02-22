Six mums share the unusual heirlooms they want their kids to have.

When my son turned ten, it was time for him to inherit one of my most-valued possessions.

I turned my wedding rings into a ring for him to wear when he’s older, but it wasn’t that. It wasn’t anything worth insuring. Or even something that would be meaningful to anyone else but me – and him.

It was this:

Yes, a small ceramic 'bean' that my mother gave me when I was ten... decades ago. It cost $3.50, from the local newsagent, which I know because the price tag only just wore off.

It says, "Happy birthday to my favourite Human Bean." It's cute and funny, and playful - in a way that my poor mum, who worked 5.5 days a week for all of my childhood, rarely had the time for during the daily routine with five children.

I always thought I'd give it to my own daughter, but you know what life does when you have plans - and luckily enough, I have a son who's coveted it for years. So it was an absolute joy to give to him when he turned ten, and I hope it lasts until he has his own kids.

If we took it to an Antiques Roadshow taping we'd be laughed at, because it's not the typical historic piece they usually see. But it represents the circle of life to us.

I asked my friends, and it turns out I'm not the only mum who has a quirky but priceless item that she wants her kids to remember her by:

The $6 alarm clock.