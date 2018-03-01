"Dear people without kids...": An Aussie mum's open letter about life before children.

Rachelle Rowlings can no longer remember what life feels like without kids.

The 31-year-old Sydney mum of son, Roman, and daughter, Rumer, is beloved by her Instagram followers for her frequent ‘warts and all’ accounts of exactly what it’s like to be a busy (and yet, freakishly stylish) parent.

Last year, she shared an Instagram post about not being able to remember life before kids that was so accurate, it’s striking a chord with parents across the country.

“To dear people without kids…I no longer remember being you,” Rachelle wrote to her 21,000 followers.

Here’s what life looks like before kids, post continues after video.

Video by MMC

She then hilariously detailed all the ways her life has changed since having children, comparing her ‘mum life’ to the carefree, clean lives of those without kids.

“I begrudgingly look at you while driving my sensible people-mover, Roman spraying milk onto the roof trying to catch the falling drops with his tongue and Rumer auditioning for the next Scream instalment.

“I see you, actually sitting to eat, ordering scalding hot drinks, and eating foods you have to use utensils for.

“I hear you talking about Cardi B, thinking it was a new type of gym exercise. And how you use Snapchat for actual videos not just filters.

“I notice that you don’t make lifelong friends with people who are in healthcare queues and that you actually enjoy leaving the house.”