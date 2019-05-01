'My friend said my son could come to her wedding. A few months before I got a message.'

Child-free weddings are far from unusual.

There is alcohol, dancing, and best men dropping their dacks to Eagle Rock.

Many brides and grooms decide it is… not somewhere they want children.

But for one bridesmaid, a grey area has left her in a very compromising position.

After the bride told her bridesmaid (and best friend) her two-year-old son could attend the destination wedding, she booked the flights and accommodation for the family of three, and took time off work.

Then the bridesmaid backflipped on her decision.

Writing about the experience on Mumsnet, the bridesmaid explained that she had already paid for the entire trip, and didn’t have a support system to leave her child with.

“In January my best friend invited us to her wedding which is taking place in July, in another country. She asked me to be a bridesmaid. The wedding invite stated “no children” and when I queried this she said they were having an adults only wedding – except obviously their own children would be there (1&3),” she wrote.