A bridesmaid had to take 80 dead goldfish home after bride's idea goes horribly wrong.

We all know the role of Maid of Honour is pretty much to deal with any crazy request the bride throws your way with little objection, right?

…Even if it’s something as ridiculous as filling 40 glass bowls with goldfish and ensuring none are caught sleeping on the big day.

Yep. One maid of honour was tasked with discarding dead goldfish on her best friend’s wedding day after the bride’s bizarre desire to decorate each table with a fish bowl centrepiece went slightly… wrong.

Team Mamamia confess the worst request they’ve received as a bridesmaid:

Because precisely no one wanted to take a goldfish home with them as the bride had planned, because of course they didn’t.

The woman shared her hilarious story on Reddit, and the ending is oddly heartwarming.

“I was MOH for my (then) best friend. It was a fairly casual affair and she wasn’t as big a monster as most of the stories here, with the exception of this one tiny thing,” the anonymous post to the “bridezilla” thread began.

“The venue offered a variety of glass containers the bride could fill with whatever she wanted. Tall cylindrical vases, decorative platters, bowls, globes. Which shape she chose would depend upon what the bride chose to display in it. Did she want flowers? Candles? Pebbles? No, she had a better idea,” the woman explained.

This is where her story starts to take an odd turn:

“You see, ex-friend was an animal lover. On and off again vegetarian/vegan, PETA supporter, etc. She was especially fond of fish. With that in mind, how cute would it be to have a pair of goldfish in a globe as a centrepiece? Real, live goldfish – a pair of them (to represent the couple, see?) – on each and every table, all 40 of them.”

The woman went on to explain that while she was happy to fulfill whatever wish the bride had, her goldfish idea raised some concerns. Particularly why, as an animal lover, she would want to put 100 goldfish through the stress of a wedding, possibly leading to their watery deaths.

But the bride was more concerned at what an off-putting eyesore floating, dead goldfish would be at the table while people were eating.

(I mean, fair).

“That can be your job during the reception,” the bride told her maid of honour. “Just keep an eye out for dead ones and replace them before anyone notices. They’re called feeder fish for a reason. They don’t live long, everyone knows that. We’ll buy them that morning, they only need to survive through the reception.”