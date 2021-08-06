6 things to know about managing and preventing hair loss during chemo.

If you or someone you know is undergoing chemotherapy, chances are it will be one of the most challenging things you will ever have to go through.

And while some people will experience no side effects, others experience a range - from fatigue to nausea and skin changes. Another common side effect of chemotherapy is hair loss.

For many women, losing their hair is one of the most emotional parts of going through chemotherapy - it's one that many find difficult and distressing.

Watch: Ricky Lake opens up about her struggle with hair loss on the Drew Barrymore Show. Post continues below.



Video via Drew Barrymore Show.

While your hair is the one of the easiest parts of your look to change, it can also be a big part of who you are.

Here, we speak to Dr Connie Diakos, a medical oncologist at GenesisCare and staff specialist at Royal North Shore Hospital in Sydney, as she takes us through the key things to know about hair loss during chemotherapy.





Why do you lose your hair during chemotherapy?

The reason behind chemotherapy causes hair loss is that the treatment targets and affects ALL cells in the body - not just the cancer cells.

"This can include healthy cells, such as hair follicles, which are some of the fastest growing cells in the body, as well as cancer cells," explains Dr Diakos.

However, not everyone will lose their hair during chemotherapy. While it's most common for some people to lose it quickly, others might only lose some of their hair or experience no hair loss at all.

The extent of hair loss will be different for each woman, and it depends on a few different factors.

"Whether you experience hair loss from chemotherapy, and how severe it is, depends on the treatment you receive, including the dose of chemotherapy, how frequently it is given and for how long, as well as other individual factors."