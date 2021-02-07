Three people from Netflix's 'Cheer' have now been charged with sex crimes involving minors.

This post deals with sexual misconduct and might be triggering for some readers.

Since the premiere of Cheer on Netflix in January 2020, three people connected to the documentary-series have been arrested for sex offence charges involving minors.

Most recently, Robert Joseph Scianna Jr. and Mitchell Ryan - both of whom were on the Navarro College cheer team that was the focus of Cheer - were arrested last week in separate criminal cases relating to alleged sexual misconduct.

Watch the trailer for Netflix's Cheer here. Post continues below.



Video via Netflix.

It comes four months after Jeremiah "Jerry" Harris, one of the most prominent stars on Cheer, was arrested for allegedly producing child pornography and was later handed seven additional sex offence charges, which he has pleaded not guilty to.

Here's what you need to know about the separate criminal charges against the three cheerleaders.

Robert Joseph Scianna Jr.

Robert Joseph Scianna Jr. appeared briefly on Netflix's Cheer. Image: Chesterfield County Police Department.