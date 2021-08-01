Chantelle Otten masturbated with a different sex toy for seven days straight. Here's what happened.

As an award-winning Sexologist, it probably comes as no surprise that Chantelle Otten isn’t afraid to walk on the wild side when it comes to masturbation.

Recently, the Sealed Section podcast host took on the 'Seven Toys in Seven Days Challenge' where she found time for solo play every day for a week with a brand new sex toy.

And what happened during this saucy adventure? Let us fill you in...

But first, have a quick watch of the steamiest results from the Mamamia Sex Survey. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

Chantelle found that engaging in solo play every day had benefits both inside and outside the bedroom. How so? Well, many experts believe there is a link between sexuality and creativity, so regular masturbation may help to open your mind and get your creative juices flowing. (Excuse the turn of phrase.)

“I slept a lot better and definitely felt a lot more relaxed. Over the week, I was feeling more creative, daydreaming a lot more, and I found I was more open-minded throughout the entire experiment,” Chantelle said.

The aim of the 'Seven Toys in Seven Days' experiment is to encourage exploration in solo play, since it is never too late to discover new things about your body and pleasure.

“Mixing it up is really important to cultivate a desire for different types of stimulation. The experiment gave me an excuse to use different types of toys that I might not usually use as my go-to. It was my first time using a glass dildo, and I enjoyed the experience,” Chantelle said.

...If you're looking for an even more in-depth review of a glass dildo, check out this roadtest by Lacey-Jade: "The first toy to ever make me squirt." Mamamia reviews 'The Sacred Squirter' sex toy.

But back to Chantelle, and her rampant schedule for the Seven Toy challenge.

Day 1: Womanizer X Lovehoney Pro40 Rechargeable Clitoral Stimulator, $169.95.

“The Womanizer made me orgasm the fastest. This toy is ideal for lovers of clitoral stimulation and settings range from a soft gentle suction to intense pulsations."

Day 2: Lovehoney Beaded Sensual Glass Dildo 7 Inch, $54.95.

“It was my first time using a glass dildo, and I enjoyed the experience. Glass dildos work wonderfully for firm G-spot stimulation.”