Celeb in 5: Thursday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. “Get over it.” Nick Cummins has returned to Australia and he’s already copping serious flak.

Oh dear.

If it wasn’t clear after The Project‘s Bachelor interviews that Nick Cummins is doing a lot better right now than the women he rejected on The Bachelor, this will make it crystal.

The 31-year-old has just returned to Australia for the first time since The Bachelor finale aired – you know, the one in which he refused to pick a winner.

As was to be expected, paparazzi were waiting at Brisbane airport, ready to find out the truth from the Honey Badger’s mouth.

According to reports by The Daily Mail, Nick told reporters and photographers to “get over it”. (You can watch a snippet below, post continues after video.)

“It’s six months ago… I think we’re all over it. I think you need to [get over it],” he said.

Although it may have been six months since The Bachelor was filmed, the heartbreak is still very fresh for a lot of viewers who spent every Wednesday and Thursday night for the last two months invested in his love story.

Oh, it would also appear to be fresh for contestants Brittany, Sophie, Brooke and Cass, who were left rejected and with no answers.

2. New random celeb couple alert: Channing Tatum and Jessie J are dating.