The 3 exes Prince Harry will run into at Princess Eugenie's royal wedding.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to attend the royal wedding of Princess Eugenie tomorrow, and uh, things could get awkward.

You see, three of Harry’s ex girlfriends will likely be in attendance and naturally, he doesn’t have much to do with them anymore.

Chelsy Davy, the prince’s first love whom he dated between 2003 and 2010, and Cressida Bonas, one of Eugenie’s best friends’ who he dated from 2012 and 2014, will both be at the wedding.

Both were guests at Harry and Meghan’s wedding in May, but Vanity Fair reports a source as saying things could be… uncomfortable if they all run in each other now.

“Harry doesn’t speak to either of them anymore, they are part of his past, and he has moved on with a new life with Meghan. Eugenie is still very close to them both. I am sure he’ll be courteous and very civil to them both but it will be interesting to see Meghan’s reaction.”

Hmm.

Okay.

For seven years, Prince Harry and Chelsy Davy dated on-again and off-again, with Harry even reportedly considering proposing to his long-time girlfriend.

Davy was born in Zimbabwe to a millionaire South African safari farmer and a former model and beauty queen. Her father Charles is one of the largest private landowners in Zimbabwe.

The Prince met Davy when she was a boarder at Stowe School, a private school in Buckinghamshire. She went on to study at the University of Cape Town and later Leeds University.

They reportedly broke up because Chelsy struggled with being in the spotlight.

Speaking to The Times in 2016, she described royal life as "crazy, scary and uncomfortable".

"I found it very difficult when it was bad," she said at the time. "I couldn't cope, I was young, I was trying to be a normal kid, and it was horrible."

They broke up in 2010, and some two years later, Harry began dating Cressida Bonas, an English actress, dancer and model.