"I didn’t have a childhood." We learnt a lot about Bernard Tomic last night.

This revelation came only moments after an interview airing on The Project, in which he admitted he sometimes regretted getting into tennis, that he didn't love it, and that he found the "grind" stressful.

But despite the impression his actions in recent years - 'tanking' matches, his ongoing feud with Tennis Australia, and that underarm serve at the Vienna Open - has given us about a comeback, Tomic on I'm A Celebrity said he wouldn't be happy to retire just yet.

"If you retired now would you be honestly happy with everything you have achieved in the game?" Gibson asked him.

"No," Tomic replied, before going on to blame his career performance on the better players around him.

"I could’ve been top five, I could’ve won some (grand) slams if I would’ve played back 10 years ago, I would’ve been top three in the world. But now in the last 10 years, you’ve got these three or four guys that control the sport... there’s a lot of good players out there.

"Federer, Nadal, Djokovic, Murray, those four guys control the game."

This expected attitude hasn't sat well with the other celebrities in the jungle so far. Gibson, like Tomic, has experience in what it takes to be a successful athlete, and pushed back when Tomic was quick to fall into the trap of blaming others for his failings.

“Exactly. Could have, would have, should have,” Gibson told Tomic bluntly.

"I tell you what you need in your corner? You need someone who is going to keep you on track (mentally) and everywhere else in your life. It’s going to start in here, it’s going to start with challenges, it’s going to start with doing sh*t in the camp, it’s going to start with training with me. I’m going to push you, make you feel uncomfortable."

Croatian-born Real Housewives of Melbourne star, echoed a similar sentiment.

"I come from where your family come from, your dad and you mother made you work your f*cking arse off... I know it, I get it because I grew up like that. but you've got to stop using that as an excuse," she said.

A 'Bridge Too Far' challenge challenge later in the show involving being suspended over a narrow bridge wearing upside down goggles saw Tomic become the first ever Aussie contestant to say the words, "I'm a Celebrity, get me out of here!", threatening to leave the jungle to... get back to tennis.