Phoenix, who won a Golden Globe for Best Actor – Drama for his appearance in Joker, grew emotional when he thanked Mara during his acceptance speech.

"Todd, you were such an amazing friend and collaborator, you convinced me to do this movie," he said, thanking Joker director Todd Phillips. "I'm such a pain in the ass, I cannot believe you put up with me."

"Rooney, I love you," he added, tearfully.

Joaquin Phoenix doesn’t need any words to express his gratitude for his fiancée, Rooney Mara. Congrats for the best actor in motion picture drama #GoldenGlobes #GoldenGlobesAwards2020 for his role in JOKER pic.twitter.com/4M5NxgI3vQ — CulturePlay???????? (@picture_play) January 6, 2020

Phoenix previously won a Golden Globe for his appearance in Walk the Line in 2006 alongside Reese Witherspoon.

Over the years, the 45-year-old, who has been described as the "most fascinating actor" in Hollywood, has appeared in Gladiator, The Master, and Hotel Rwanda, earning him a number of award nominations.

Rooney Mara, on the other hand, is a star in her own right.

Over the years, she's appeared in The Social Network, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Side Effect and Carol, which earned her multiple awards and countless nominations.

Now, the couple are reportedly expecting their first child together.

According to a source who spoke to Page Six, Mara may be as far as six months along in her pregnancy.

Despite the claims, representatives for both Phoenix, 45, and Mara, 35, haven't yet responded to requests for comment from the media.

Phoenix and Mara first met on the set of Spike Jonze's Her in 2013.

The movie, which starred Phoenix in the main role, followed Theodore's (Phoenix) separation from Catherine (Mara), as he falls in love with an operating system named Samantha (voiced by Scarlett Johansson).