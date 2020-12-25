From Miranda Kerr to Emilia Clarke: 8 people share photos of their celebrity doppelgängers.

They say there's supposedly seven people in the word that look like us. And sometimes those people just happen to be famous celebrities.

Yep, it turns out a bunch of us have been told we look like famous people before. Whether it be a comment from a stranger on the street or friend who swears you look JUST like that actress in that movie seven years ago, being told you look like a celeb isn’t all that rare.

Video via Mamamia.

So we decided to ask the Mamamia team to share their celebrity doppelgangers.

From Miranda Kerr to Rita Ora, here’s the famous-lookalike faces are floating around the Mamamia office.

Behold.

Miranda Kerr

"My nickname in highschool was 'Randy' and I can't seem to live it down." - Madison Andrew.