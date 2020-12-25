celebrity

From Miranda Kerr to Emilia Clarke: 8 people share photos of their celebrity doppelgängers.

They say there's supposedly seven people in the word that look like us. And sometimes those people just happen to be famous celebrities

Yep, it turns out a bunch of us have been told we look like famous people before. Whether it be a comment from a stranger on the street or friend who swears you look JUST like that actress in that movie seven years ago, being told you look like a celeb isn’t all that rare.

So we decided to ask the Mamamia team to share their celebrity doppelgangers. 

From Miranda Kerr to Rita Ora, here’s the famous-lookalike faces are floating around the Mamamia office.

Behold.

Miranda Kerr 

"My nickname in highschool was 'Randy' and I can't seem to live it down." - Madison Andrew. 

Image: Supplied/Getty. Emilia Clarke

"When Game Of Thrones was big, I got Emilia Clarke quite a lot." - Charlie Begg.

Image: Supplied/Getty. Demi Lovato

"Two different people messaged me when Demi Lovato’s engagement picture came out saying they thought it looked like me. But it’s purely from a side profile." - Simone Masci. 

Image: Supplied/Instagram. 

Novak Djokovic

"I get my mate Novak Djokovic." - Adam Bub.

Image: Supplied/Getty. 

Julia Stiles

"I get Julia Stiles and Vanessa Sunshine [from The Bachelor]." - Emma Gillman.

Image: Supplied/Getty. 

Leighton Meester

"I used to (emphasis on used to) get Leighton Meester aka Blair Waldorf and also her lookalike Minka Kelly aka Lyla Garrity from Friday Night Lights." - Isobel Paine.

Image: Supplied/Getty. 

Meghan Markle in Suits

"About eight years ago someone told me I look like Rachel from that show Suits and I'm GOING WITH IT." - Tamara Davies.

Image: Supplied/USA Network. Rita Ora

"When I had blonder hair, I have had Rita Ora a few times." - Talia Phillips.

Image: Supplied/Getty. 

Do you have a celebrity look alike? Let us know in the comments below.

Feature Image: Supplied/Getty.

