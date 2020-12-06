Just 13 celebrities you never realised were in THAT movie.

When it comes to acting, all our favorite celebs had to start somewhere.

As much as we'd all like to dream, becoming an award-winning movie star doesn't exactly happen over night.

For most actors, it can take quite a lot of time (and hard work) to make a name for yourself in the industry. So it's no wonder that some of the biggest stars made their start playing minor roles or even as extras. (And why you may not have noticed them.)

Here are 13 celebrities you never realised were in THAT movie.

Ryan Gosling in Remember The Titans

Before we fell in love with him on The Notebook, Ryan Gosling played fresh faced footballer Alan Bosley in Remember The Titans.

Image: Getty/Walt Disney Pictures.

Back in 2001, Julianne Hough and her brother Derek appeared as extras in Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone.

Julianne later told People that she had a crush on Daniel Radcliffe while filming.

"I gave him a love note and a Beanie Baby for Valentine’s Day," she told the publication. "I didn’t personally give it to him because I was just an extra, but I gave it to his assistant or PA that was working with him. I don’t know if he ever got it."

Image: Getty/Warner Bros.