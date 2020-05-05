Search
Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anne Hathaway: 37 celebrities who are basically the same person.

Hollywood is full of famous faces. And sometimes those faces look eerily… similar.

Over the years, many celebrities from Natalie Portman and Keira Knightley to Lili Reinhart and Brittany Murphy have been called out for looking like straight-up doppelgängers. And it seems the strange phenomenon is only becoming more common.

You see, over the weekend, while shamelessly binge-watching Stan’s Normal People, we realised something very… peculiar. If you look past all the sex scenes (and Connell’s chain) you may notice that Marianne, who is played by Daisy Edgar-Jones, looks exactly like a mix between Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson.

May we present the indisputable photogenic evidence. Ahem. 

celebrity look alikes
THEY. ARE. ALL. THE. EXACT. SAME. PERSON. Images: Getty/Stan.
From the fringe to the piercing eyes, we're convinced they all must somehow be related.

And they're not the only celebrities who share an uncanny resemblance. Here's 17 scarily-accurate celebrity lookalikes.

Margot Robbie and Jaime Pressly

Margot Robbie and Jaime Pressly
Image: Getty.

Keira Knightley and Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman and Keira Knightley
Image: Getty.

Millie Bobby Brown and young Natalie Portman

millie bobby brown
Image: Getty.
Jessica Chastain and Bryce Dallas Howard

Jessica Chastain and Bryce Dallas Howard
Image: Getty.

Dax Shepard and Zach Braff

Dax Shepard and Zach Braff
Image: Getty.
Isla Fisher and Amy Adams

Isla Fisher and Amy Adams
Image: Getty.

Karen Khachanov and Liam Hemsworth

khachanov-feat
Image: Getty.
Abigail Breslin and Chloë Grace Moretz

Abigail Breslin and Chloë Moretz
Image: Getty.

Emma Watson and Kiernan Shipka

Emma Watson and Kiernan Shipka
Image: Getty.

Tobey Maguire and Jake Gyllenhaal

Tobey Maguire and Jake Gyllenhaal
Image: Getty.
Nina Dobrev and Victoria Justice

celebrity look alikes
Image: Getty.

Lili Reinhart and Brittany Murphy

celebrity look alikes
Image; Getty.
Leighton Meester and Minka Kelly

Leighton Meester and Minka Kelly
Image: Getty.

Ian Somerhalder and Rob Lowe

ian somerhalder and rob lowe
Image: Getty.
Katy Perry and Zooey Deschanel

Katy Perry and Zooey Deschanel
Image: Getty.

Rachel Bilson and Kaia Gerber

Rachel Bilson and Kaia Gerber
Image: Getty.

Amanda Peet and Lake Bell

Amanda Peet and Lake Bell
Image: Getty.
Feature Image: Getty/Stan.

Which celebrities do you think look alike? Let us know in the comments below. 

