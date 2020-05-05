Hollywood is full of famous faces. And sometimes those faces look eerily… similar.

Over the years, many celebrities from Natalie Portman and Keira Knightley to Lili Reinhart and Brittany Murphy have been called out for looking like straight-up doppelgängers. And it seems the strange phenomenon is only becoming more common.

Watch: Celebrities are getting creative in isolation. Post continues below.

Video by MMC

You see, over the weekend, while shamelessly binge-watching Stan’s Normal People, we realised something very… peculiar. If you look past all the sex scenes (and Connell’s chain) you may notice that Marianne, who is played by Daisy Edgar-Jones, looks exactly like a mix between Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson.

May we present the indisputable photogenic evidence. Ahem.