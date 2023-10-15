Celebrity Gogglebox is back and the cast is basically a wishlist of our favourite local talent.

Since Gogglebox Australia's premiere in 2015, it has quickly become one of the most beloved programs on TV for its humour, quirk and authenticity.

The premise of the series is... well, it's kind of ridiculous actually, as it sees viewers watch a TV show about people watching... TV shows. But it paid off, earning its way into the hearts of Aussies all over the country who tune in weekly to watch opinionated viewers heckle their screens.

Now for a one-off episode, we're going to get to see some of Australia's most beloved stars tout their own opinions for a very special celeb episode of Gogglebox Australia, which will help raise awareness for online youth mental health service ReachOut Australia.

Here's every celebrity team who will be inviting you into their homes.

Carrie Bickmore and Fifi Box.

Image: Network 10.

The pair are best friends and will be commentating from Fifi's couch.

"I already spend time on Fifi’s couch watching TV and chatting, so this really is the perfect gig for us!" Carrie shared in a statement.

"I am thrilled to be joining the cast of Celebrity Gogglebox Australia," added Fifi. "How could I pass up the opportunity to hang out on the couch with my mate Carrie and watch some great television? I have been in training for this gig for years!"

Krissy Marsh and Nicole O’Neil.

Image: Supplied.

The Real Housewives of Sydney stars were part of the original (and infamous) first season of the series six years ago and have both jumped on the second season of the reality show, which aired earlier this month. We can't wait to see what these ladies have to say during their Gogglebox moment!

Darren Purchese and Natalie Tran.

Image: Network 10.

We all know and love Darren from his time a judge on The Great Australian Bake Off, and fellow kitchen guru Natalie, who hosts the beloved baking competition.

Terri, Bindi and Robert Irwin.

Image: Supplied.

There's not a single Australian who doesn't know (and adore!) the Australian wildlife conservationist family, The Irwins.

It's not the famous family's first time taking up the mantel of armchair TV critic on the show, and we're looking forward to their (undoubtedly cheery) hot takes again on Celebrity Gogglebox Australia 2023.

Dave Hughes and Holly Ife.

Image: Instagram @dhughesy.

Comedian legend Dave Hughes is joined by his wife Holly for one night of what we can only assume will be all-out chaos on Hughesy's couch.

Julia Morris, Nazeem Hussain and Urzila Carlson.

Image: Supplied.

Australian comedy royalty Julia and Nazeem will be joined for the first time by Kiwi Urzila, and we're banking on laughing until we wet ourselves a little bit becuase these three are funny.

Anthony Callea and Tim Campbell.

Image: Supplied.

Entertainers Anthony and Tim are also returning to the couch for the special episode of Celebrity Gogglebox Australia 2023, which we know will be just as good as last time.

Dylan Alcott and Andy Allen.

Image: Instagram @andyallencooks.

2022 Australian of the Year and Paralympian Gold Medallist Dylan Alcott is joined by MasterChef Australia judge Andy Allen, and honestly, what a pair-up. These boys are going to have thoughts and we can't wait to hear 'em!

ReachOut is Australia’s leading online service supporting young people’s mental health and wellbeing.

Watch Celebrity Gogglebox on Wednesday, October 25, At 7.30pm on FOXTEL, and Thursday, October 26, at 8.30pm On 10 And 10 Play.

Feature Image: Instagram @ladyjuliamorris/Paramount Network.

Do you have children aged under 13 years? Take this survey now to go in the running to win one of four $50 gift vouchers for your time.



