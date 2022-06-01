Method acting gone wrong and a death on set: 8 things you probably didn't know about Top Gun.

On 31 July 1986, the aviation action film Top Gun hit cinemas. And what a hit it was.

The movie, directed by the late action filmmaker Tony Scott, became a pop culture moment in itself, with nicknames like 'Iceman', 'Maverick' and 'Goose' being divvied up among friendship groups for years to come.

The storyline goes as follows – Code-named 'Maverick', Pete Mitchell, a confident daredevil Navy-pilot ace, is accepted into Top Gun, Miramar's elite Fighter School. But there, the impulsive young pilot has to compete with the best of the best, including Iceman, a brilliant yet arrogant fellow student.

It catapulted stars like Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer and Kelly McGillis to fame. Plus, there was plenty of action to marvel at, with epic plotlines, aerial scenes and iconic stunts.

And the soundtrack? Stellar.

Video via Paramount Pictures.

With Top Gun: Maverick now in cinemas, we thought it perfect timing to look back on the original – because we have plenty to unpack!

So without further ado, here are eight things you probably didn't know about Top Gun.

1. Plenty of Hollywood A-listers were offered the role before Tom Cruise.

It does feel a little weird to imagine anyone else playing Maverick other than Tom Cruise. But in the early days, producers were struggling to find their lead actor after multiple dead ends.

John Travolta, Patrick Swayze and Tom Hanks at the time. Image: Getty.