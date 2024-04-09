The letter from a NSW school asking girls to dress more 'modestly'.

Sexism remains unfortunately alive and well throughout our schooling system.

This week, a parent whose children attend a Catholic school in Australia received a letter from the school's principal that left her outraged. The letter, addressed to all parents and guardians, said the school's female students need to dress more modestly to ensure "a safer and respectful learning environment".

The letter, which was sent to Mamamia by a concerned parent, began with "concerns over the way in which some of our girls are wearing their uniforms".

"It has come to our attention yet again that a number of girls have been rolling their skirts up to an unacceptable length. Furthermore, there's a concerning trend emerging where some girls are rolling up their sports shorts excessively, resulting in a tight fit that is unflattering both in the front and the rear," it read.

Note the reference to "unflattering".

Watch: If a man lived like a woman for a day. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

"Additionally we've noticed that some girls are wearing shorts that are too small and too tight," the principal saying the said shorts "compromises their modesty".

The principal not only requested for the female students to dress more modestly, but he also equated modest dressing to a more "positive and respectful learning environment for both staff and students".