A group of girls discovered a 'hot or not' list going around their school. So they fought back.

When a group of teen girls discovered a sexist list created by their male classmates this month, they were, at first, aghast.

The list, compiled by male students at a high school in Maryland, US, ranked 18 of the senior female students, giving them each a number between 5.5 and 9.4. And yes, that ranking was based on their looks.

The Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School students told the Washington Post that they felt violated, objectified and worried about being judged by boys they thought were their friends.

But then, they got angry.

The group of girls decided that day to report the list to a school administrator, expecting their complaint to be met with justice.

Except the next day they were told that the school’s investigation resulted in the detention of just one boy, for just one day.

The girls – who didn’t think this was even close to good enough – decided to get more of their female classmates involved to go back to the school and demand further action be taken.

“It was the last straw, for us girls, of this ‘boys will be boys’ culture,” one of the students, Yasmin Behbehani said.

“We’re the generation that is going to make a change.”