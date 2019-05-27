In 2004, Casey Donovan received a phone call from a man called Campbell.

After explaining that he had received her phone number from a friend of a friend, Campbell and Casey struck up a friendship that soon transitioned into a full-blown relationship.

For six years, Casey was madly in love with Campbell.

But unbeknownst to her family, the former Australian Idol winner had never met the man who would become her fiancé.

Casey Donovan opened up to her fellow I’m A Celebrity contestantS about being the victim of catfishing. Post continues after video.

Every time they organised to meet, Campbell made up an outlandish excuse and a woman named Olga turned up in his place.

But six years into her relationship, the now-31-year-old learned that Campbell was Olga.

Now, after opening up about her cruel catfishing experience in her book, Big, Beautiful & Sexier, Casey Donovan will host the Australian version of MTV series Catfish.

In the series, which will premiere as a part of Channel 10’s second annual Pilot Week, the singer-songwriter will join documentary maker Patrick Abboud to help Australians to investigate whether they are being catfished in their online relationships.

If the series is successful, a full season will be ordered for Channel 10 in 2020.

Pilot Week will also feature a number of new shows including Sydney’s Crazy Rich Asians, My 80-year-old Flatmate, Part Time Privates and a reality show following Roxy Jacenko titled I Am… Roxy!