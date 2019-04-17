Long before Nev Schulman became the host of Catfish, he was catfished himself.

Since 2012, Nev Schulman and Max Joseph have been helping people who have fallen in love online test the authenticity of their relationships.

Appearing on MTV’s Catfish, the pair travelled around the United States, investigating online relationships and exposing those who had lied about their real identity online.

But long before the reality show began, Nev Schulman had his own experience with a catfish.

It started innocently enough. In 2007, Nev was contacted by an eight-year-old girl named Abby on MySpace.

Watch the trailer for the Catfish documentary below. Post continues after video…





After seeing a photograph of Nev in a newspaper, the young girl from Michigan created a watercolour version of his photo.

Before long, the pair were regularly chatting online and Nev became Facebook friends with Abby’s entire family – including her mother Angela and her 19-year-old half-sister Megan.

But while Abby continued to send Nev paintings, he began to fall fast and hard for her older sister, Megan.

“She was smoking hot, unbelievably sexy… super beautiful,” Nev, then 24, told 20/20 in 2010.

“I was opening up to Megan in ways that I had not with actual girlfriends that I had had.”

For seven months, Megan and Nev talked on the phone and exchanged text messages. Megan would even write original songs for Nev, posting them publicly on her Facebook page.