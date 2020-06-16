The Spill: Tuesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Fans have spotted new "evidence" that Angie Kent and Carlin Sterritt have split.
For months now, rumours have been rife that Angie Kent and Carlin Sterritt have quietly ended their relationship.
The couple, who have publicly been together since The Bachelorette grand finale in November last year, have responded to the speculation a number of times.
But on Monday, Carlin posted a cryptic quote on social media, leading fans to question whether the post was "evidence" that the couple have parted ways.
In the post shared to Instagram, Carlin wrote, "You don't always need the answers. Live in the moment. Be still. Breathe."
While the caption neither confirms or denies their rumoured split, many fans think that Carlin is alluding to it.
"Sorry you and Ange didn't work out," one follower commented on the post.
"You will find your love. Shame you and Angie didn't work out..." another wrote.
2. "It's a jealousy thing." MasterChef's Khanh has defended fellow contestant Laura.
If you're watching this season of MasterChef, you probably haven't recovered from Khanh Ong's elimination during Sunday night's episode.
View this post on Instagram
I got Eliminated 😭😭😭 but I just wanted to say thank you everyone for the azming messages, the love and the support. You guys a bomb AF and I promise to keep sharing my journey in food with you. @fooderati @zonfrillo and @andyallencooks thsbk you for doing a killer job this season and welcoming with open arms and guiding me during this competition but low key omg I'm salty for getting eliminated... No but honesty you guys are amazing and its been a pleasure to be judged by you. My fellow contestants, holy eff you've made this fun for me. Thank you for the friendships and the phone calls. To everyone having a hard time, remember ups and downs are part of life and that you need to experience it all. Sometimes life sucks and the world is horrible but other times it's incredible and beautiful. Hold on, stay positive and remember that you are loved. If you guys wanna see the extended version of this the link to my YouTube video is in my bio 🙏🙏🙏 love @masterchefau #masterchefau