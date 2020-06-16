The Spill: Tuesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Fans have spotted new "evidence" that Angie Kent and Carlin Sterritt have split.

For months now, rumours have been rife that Angie Kent and Carlin Sterritt have quietly ended their relationship.

The couple, who have publicly been together since The Bachelorette grand finale in November last year, have responded to the speculation a number of times.

But on Monday, Carlin posted a cryptic quote on social media, leading fans to question whether the post was "evidence" that the couple have parted ways.

In the post shared to Instagram, Carlin wrote, "You don't always need the answers. Live in the moment. Be still. Breathe."

While the caption neither confirms or denies their rumoured split, many fans think that Carlin is alluding to it.

"Sorry you and Ange didn't work out," one follower commented on the post.

"You will find your love. Shame you and Angie didn't work out..." another wrote.

2. "It's a jealousy thing." MasterChef's Khanh has defended fellow contestant Laura.

If you're watching this season of MasterChef, you probably haven't recovered from Khanh Ong's elimination during Sunday night's episode.