"You breached the rules." A very important recap of The Voice cheating scandal.

"You cheated. You are cheating," Kelly says.

"It's impossible!" host Darren McMullen exclaims, and like, no it's not? Guy just touched his button and discovered that it was, in fact, super possible?

That's when Guy turns into a four-year-old who has been caught doing something naughty and doesn't have a rational response for why he did it. He stumbles over his words and says things like "my team is full" and "you're great" until a producer comes out of nowhere and interrupts to publicly reprimand him.

"What happened?" he asks Guy, and yes Guy looks like he's about to cry.

"I just... thought he was amazing," he says before apologising because he wasn't trying to "rattle the cage" or anything he just honestly thought someone would have turned off his chair by now? Given his team is full?





But Boy George has decided that this. This right here is the hill he is willing to die on.

"I FEEL LIKE THIS ISN'T FAIR," he shouts at no one at particular.

"WE'D ALL LIKE ANOTHER CHAIR TURN. WHY CAN'T I HAVE ONE. IN FACT I'LL HAVE TWO. HOW ABOUT THREE." And dude. Why are you so... mad.

While the producer tries to convince Kelly to take Wolf (she doesn't WANT the Simon and Garfunkel dude. THAT'S why she didn't press HER buzzer) Guy is left making awkward AF small talk with him.