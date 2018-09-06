Pink's husband shares snarky response to backlash over his controversial parenting decision.

Carey Hart has responded on Instagram a week after receiving backlash for a controversial parenting decision he made.
After fans claimed he had exposed others to his one-year-old son’s Hand, Foot and Mouth disease, Pink’s 43-year-old husband sarcastically wrote that it must be a “miracle” that crew did not catch the infectious disease.
“Glad to be back with the family after a couple of days racing. Jameson is back to normal and Willow is healthy as well,” the motocross rider wrote.
“Can you believe that of the 80+ crew and band on tour, wife, daughter, nannies, myself, and restaurant patrons; no one got HF&M???
“It must be a miracle!” he added, alongside the hashtag #LittleFuelForTheFire.
Glad to be back with the family after a couple days away racing. Jameson is back to normal and willow is healthy as well. Can you believe that of the 80+ crew and band on tour, wife, daughter, nannies, myself, and restaurant patrons; no one go HF&M???? It must be a miracle!!!!!!!! ????????????. #GuessThePediatricianKnowsHisShit #LittleFuelForTheFire #HappyMonday ????☕️
Last week, while in Australia for Pink’s tour, Carey shared a photo of his rash-covered son Jameson.
“I had Jameson at breakfast yesterday and this vile woman at the table next to us kept staring at him with a shitty look on her face. I told her it was bed bugs,” Carey wrote.
The comment section of the father-of-two’s post was soon flooded with criticism, with many fans accusing Carey of potentially exposing others to the virus.
Top Comments
So, Carey, you surveyed everyone who passed through the same place your child had been? You're a regular public health expert, aren't you?
Pull your head in Carey, you were in the wrong whether you want to admit it or not.