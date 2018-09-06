Pink's husband shares snarky response to backlash over his controversial parenting decision.

Carey Hart has responded on Instagram a week after receiving backlash for a controversial parenting decision he made.

After fans claimed he had exposed others to his one-year-old son’s Hand, Foot and Mouth disease, Pink’s 43-year-old husband sarcastically wrote that it must be a “miracle” that crew did not catch the infectious disease.

“Glad to be back with the family after a couple of days racing. Jameson is back to normal and Willow is healthy as well,” the motocross rider wrote.

“Can you believe that of the 80+ crew and band on tour, wife, daughter, nannies, myself, and restaurant patrons; no one got HF&M???

“It must be a miracle!” he added, alongside the hashtag #LittleFuelForTheFire.

Last week, while in Australia for Pink’s tour, Carey shared a photo of his rash-covered son Jameson.

“I had Jameson at breakfast yesterday and this vile woman at the table next to us kept staring at him with a shitty look on her face. I told her it was bed bugs,” Carey wrote.

The comment section of the father-of-two’s post was soon flooded with criticism, with many fans accusing Carey of potentially exposing others to the virus.