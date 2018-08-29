"You made a mistake." Pink’s husband receives backlash following his parenting decision.

Life on tour with a famous pop star spouse might seem thrilling, what with all the air travel, new cities and posh hotels. Unless, of course, you have two young kids in tow. Two young kids with infectious illnesses.

Such is life for Pink’s husband Carey Hart at the moment. The motocross rider is caring for their little ones Willow, 7, and Jameson, 20 months, while the Beautiful Trauma singer continues her gruelling Australian tour.

And it ain’t pretty.

“Jameson has hand, foot, and mouth; and Willow has a [38.8C] temp,” the 43-year-old father wrote on Instagram on Tuesday. “Both kids laid up and mama Pink still has to push through and do shows.”

Sharing a picture of his rash-covered son, Hart added, “I had Jameson at breakfast yesterday and this vile woman at the table next to us kept staring at him with a shitty look on her face. I told her it was bed bugs.”

While most followers sympathised with Hart’s plight, several sided with the “vile woman” from the next table.

“I know when my son had it he had to stay home from daycare and before he returned had to be cleared by a Dr,” one wrote. “I understand that he’s probably tired and sick of tour life (its a big tour) and just wants to be home, but I think if he was to stop and think about it, taking his Son out maybe not the best idea [sic].”