What did Cardi B say? Why she's weighing in on the missing submarine.

The search continues for the missing submarine – otherwise known as the Titanic submersible – which has been unaccounted for since Sunday morning.

The vessel carrying five passengers began its journey towards the wreckage site of the Titanic off Canada's coast on Sunday morning, before contact was lost. The six-metre submersible, named Titan, has the capacity to stay underwater for 96 hours, according to its specifications – giving the five people aboard limited time until the oxygen runs out.

One of the five passengers is British billionaire Hamish Harding. The 58-year-old was the first to be identified as one of the passengers onboard.

It's at this point that American rapper Cardi B comes into the conversation.

Cardi B has had a lot to say about Harding's stepson, Brian Szasz, and his actions amid his stepfather's ordeal.

Earlier this week, Szasz wrote on Facebook that his stepdad had "gone missing on [a] submarine" and asked for "thoughts and prayers".

This post has since been deleted, but it was picked up by the media and shared widely, as it confirmed Harding was indeed on the missing Titan sub.

On Tuesday, Szasz shared on Instagram that he had decided to attend a Blink-182 concert amid a high-stakes rescue mission to find his stepfather and the four other missing passengers.