A submarine taking people to see the Titanic wreck has gone missing. Here's what we know.

A submarine carrying a group of people to view the wreckage of the Titanic has gone missing off the coast of Canada.

The vessel, which is carrying a billionaire among other passengers, began its journey towards the wreckage site on Sunday morning, before contact was lost about one hour and 45 minutes into its dive, the US coast guard said.

US and Canadian authorities have launched a search-and-rescue operation, including aerial and surface searches, according to the coast guard and Canada's defence ministry.

OceanGate Expeditions, which operates the submarine, said they were "mobilising all options" to rescue those on the vessel, which typically has five people on board.

"Our entire focus is on the crewmembers in the submersible and their families," they said in a statement on social media.

"We are deeply thankful for the extensive assistance we have received from several government agencies and deep sea companies in our efforts to re-establish contact with the submersible."

58-year-old British billionaire Hamish Harding has been identified as one of the passengers onboard, according to a social media post from Harding's stepson, Brian Szasz.

In a now-deleted Facebook post, Szasz said Harding had "gone missing on submarine" and asked for "thoughts and prayers".

Harding himself had posted on Facebook a day earlier that he would be aboard the sub.