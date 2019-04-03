"Everything's come undone." Alisha is 29 with 7 kids. And now she has stage 4 cancer.

When Alisha walked into her doctor’s office on December 21 last year, her eyes were drawn to the colour red.
On the doctor’s desk was some paperwork with Alisha’s name written in red across it. And then two words were printed beneath: Cancer checklist.
“Nothing was ticked,” 29-year-old Alisha told Mamamia, “so I just thought it was precautionary.”
But when she sat down, her partner settling himself in the chair beside her, the doctor simply said: “You have breast cancer.”
She cried, and then froze, unable to take a word in from the specialist.
Alisha’s partner grabbed her and said, “It’s okay. We’ll get through it,” and took the lead with the doctor, asking all the questions that needed to be asked.
It was Stage 3. Advanced. Aggressive.
She would need treatment. Fast. But her case wasn’t straightforward.
Because Alisha was pregnant.
“Oozing a little bit of clear liquid.” What Alisha noticed in July 2017
It was winter 2017 when Alisha, then 27, noticed a lump on her nipple.
“It looked like my nipple was infected. It was oozing a little bit of clear liquid, and being a mother who had breastfed years ago… sometimes you’d get a little spot or something,” Alisha said.
At first it wasn’t alarming.
But then Alisha noticed her nipple almost sticking to her bra, and eventually her nipple “cracked open”.
She went to the doctor and was sent for an ultrasound, then to hospital.
What an utterly heartbreaking story.
Alisha, I'm so sorry to hear about what you're going through.
Thanks for being brave and sharing your story with us, Alisha. I wish you all the best with achieving your ‘to-do list’. As someone who is also living with metastatic breast cancer, I think it is so important for us to share our stories to remind women how important it is to be familiar with your body and to know the signs and symptoms to look for.
It is important for women to be aware that free breast screening is available for women from 40-49yrs and over 75yrs, despite advertising from BreastScreen NSW focusing on the 50-75 age group. While this isn’t helpful for younger women, it really is important to get to know your breasts, as most women find their cancers through feeling for lumps or noticing changes to their breasts. It is better to catch cancer early as it increases your survival rate significantly.
Having a breast cancer diagnosis is devastating, but having a Metastatic diagnosis is heart breaking, especially for those with independants. I have two primary school-aged kids and my hope is that I will still be around to see them become adults, though I am blessed with a husband who is an amazing father so I know that they will support each other after I am gone. In the mean time, my life is about making lasting memories.
Hugs and healthful wishes to you and yours. X