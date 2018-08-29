The powerful photo sharing the reality of breastfeeding after a mastectomy.

After enduring a mastectomy, breast cancer survivor Bo Smith feels incredibly lucky to be able to breastfeed her newborn son.

In a post shared to Facebook which has now gone viral, the 32-year-old Texas mum shared a photo breastfeeding her 10-day-old son James, along with the quote: “Never be ashamed of a scar. It simply means you were stronger than whatever tried to hurt you”.

“I can’t begin to explain how this feels everyday to be able to breastfeed my son, after losing one breast to cancer and being told I may not ever have this sweet boy in my arms,” the new mum wrote in the Facebook post.

“I am not ashamed of my body,” she added.

“This is what continues to remind me of how lucky I am to be here today.”

Back in 2015, amid wedding planning with her partner, Bo was told she had a 40 per cent chance of survival after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer.

After undergoing cancer treatment including chemotherapy, she had a mastectomy on her left breast, opting to keep her right breast in the hopes of breastfeeding her children in the future.

But after she was told she was in complete remission, she discovered her fertility had been affected by the cancer treatment.

Hoping to avoid IVF, Bo was placed on hormone therapy drug Letrozole before she fell pregnant with baby James shortly before Christmas last year.