'I've inherited my mum's witchy powers and honestly? It's creeping me out.'

My mum has always had 'the gift', as she calls it.

She can read a palm and see things about a person's past or future. The story goes, when she first met my dad and read his palm, she knew he would be the father of her children.

She can also use this power to do good things, and sometimes to teach people a lesson.

Once, when she was a little girl, her big sister was nasty and slapped her across the face. My mum put a curse on her and a few days later, my aunty became unwell with meningitis and had to have a spinal tap.

Another time my dad made my mum extremely angry. He ended up being bitten by a flesh-eating spider that afternoon in the garden.

Now, up until a few years ago, I secretly suspected that it was all nonsense. A bit of hocus pocus and some good old exaggerating by my mum.

But then weird things started happening to me. It was during the pandemic lockdowns that I really became aware of it, perhaps because life slowed down so much.

I was going to throw out a cardigan that my mum made my son when he was little. At the last minute, I whipped it out of the op shop bag.

That night, I was talking to mum and out of nowhere, she recalled a memory about my son in that blue cardigan. Right as she said it, I was looking at the cardigan.

Another time, I was thinking about an elderly man I used to talk to when I lived in London. He died a couple of years ago. That day, I randomly received a spam email from his account.