'Breastfeeding is one of the hardest things I've done. That's why I posed for these photos.'

It might seem strange that a mum who designs, makes and sells breastfeeding covers as a ‘side hustle’ would have some photographs taken of her breastfeeding uncovered, then share them on the world wide web for all to see!
Considering I am a primary teacher, usually quite modest and live in a small town, I did think for a moment that maybe this might not be appropriate. I then thought that I wanted to share how proud I am of my body for growing two beautiful babies, sustaining this baby solely for his first five months earth side, show just how amazing mother mature is, and maybe even help a fellow mum who might be having a rough trot.
Initially the photos were just for me, but they turned out so naturally beautiful that I thought they should be shared to help all women, mothers or not, be proud of their bodies and whatever they’re able to accomplish with them.
I gave birth to a bouncing baby boy weighing 4070g in June 2017. The 207 days since he was born have been the most grueling, challenging, exhausting and happiest of my life.