Camila Morrone and Leonardo DiCaprio split last year. She's now 'just starting to feel like a woman'.

Camila Morrone is having quite the post-breakup moment.

From 2017 to 2022, Morrone was in a relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio. At the beginning, DiCaprio was 43 and she was just 20.

Despite huge public interest, the couple certainly managed to keep things private - never once posing together on red carpets or posting on one another on their socials.

The only real comment that Morrone made on the relationship was to the Los Angeles Times in 2019 on the hot topic of age gaps.

"There's so many relationships in Hollywood⁠: and in the history of the world⁠. I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date."

However, Morrone did note she understood the curiosity surrounding their romance, saying: "I probably would be curious about it too."

DiCaprio and Morrone went on to adopt three dogs, all huskies, in 2020. Then last year, a source close to the couple confirmed to E! News they had split. It just so happened to be shortly after Morrone turned 25 - which is ironic considering the running joke that DiCaprio has rarely ever dated a woman over the age of 26.