Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend turned 25 two months ago. They just broke up.

Leonardo DiCaprio has a reputation for dating young, beautiful women.

To get slightly more specific, he has a reputation for never dating a woman over the age of 25. And although DiCaprio's age goes up, the age of his girlfriends never... changes.

In fact, four times now the 47-year-old has ended a relationship with a woman before her 26th birthday.

In 1994, there was Bridget Hall, who DiCaprio dated in his late teens. Next we had Gisele Bündchen who was 20 when she dated DiCaprio, and he was five years her senior.

DiCaprio then dated Israeli model, television host and actor Bar Refaeli between 2005 and 2010. Refaeli was 20 when they first met and DiCaprio was 30.

The pattern doesn't just end here. There was Blake Lively (12-year age gap), model Erin Heatherton (14-year age gap), model and actor Kelly Rohrbach (15-year age gap) and Nina Agdal (17-year age gap).

That brings us to DiCaprio's latest relationship.

In 2017, a 43-year-old DiCaprio began dating then 20-year-old model/actress Camila Morrone.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times in 2019, Morrone, who is Al Pacino's stepdaughter, opened up her relationship and defended her age-gap with DiCaprio.

"There's so many relationships in Hollywood⁠, and in the history of the world⁠. I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date."

However, Morrone did note she understood the curiosity surrounding their romance.

"I probably would be curious about it too."

Keeping their relationship very private, the two had their first public appearance together in February 2020 when DiCaprio brought Morrone as his date to the Oscars. Though during their four-relationship, the couple never posed publicly together – even at the Oscars they avoided a red carpet photo opportunity and chose to have their pictures taken seperately.

By 2021, a source who spoke with E! News, said the pair were very serious about one another: "Leo has been settling into this domestic life with Cami, as opposed to all the time he used to spend out with his boys... He does really like his life with her and they're a lot more coupley than they used to be."