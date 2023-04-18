'The anaesthetic failed during my c-section. I've been haunted by it for 34 years.'

The case study in this story is known to Mamamia but has chosen to remain anonymous for privacy reasons.

*Names have been changed

As told to Cindy Lever

The prospect of meeting her fifth baby imminently filled Sarah with joy as she was wheeled into theatre. It would be the midwife’s fifth caesarean, so she knew the procedure well.

Sarah had booked a private anaesthetist, but when a trainee turned up instead, she was shocked.

The spinal block was administered, and the obstetrician began.

But as he began to cut the now mum-of-six cried out in pain as one segment was not numb, so all the pain referred to the right-hand side.

"I felt the scalpel slicing and the pulling open and stretching of the five layers to get to the baby and the sting of diathermy to close the blood vessels to stop the bleeding and the retractors to keep my abdomen open," she reveals.

"'I said I can feel it, I can feel it'. I remember the anguish on my husband’s face and my nails digging into him."

Two nurses and her husband told the anaesthetist she could feel it, but Sarah said he just looked lost not knowing what to do.

The obstetrician said he couldn’t stop, leaving Sarah with no choice but to lie on the operating table, unable to move and praying for help.

"Every time the needle went in I tried to kick them, but my legs were numb. I felt like I was silently screaming," Sarah recalled.

"I worked at the hospital and remember thinking, 'I can’t put on a performance because I have to work with these guys'."