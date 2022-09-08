"It is extremely distressing." Everything we know about the NSW crash that killed five teenagers.

A community is mourning the deaths of five teenagers who died in a car crash in NSW on Tuesday night.

The five teenagers, who all attended Picton High School, were crammed into a Nissan ute being driven by an 18-year-old P-plate driver when they hit a tree in Buxton around 8pm.

The impact tore the ute apart and three girls, two aged 14 and one 15, and two boys, 15 and 16, died at the scene.

Watch: Camden police chief Superintendent Paul Fuller speaks to ABC following the crash. Post continues below.

The driver survived and was taken to Liverpool hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

He was later arrested and charged with five counts of dangerous driving occasioning death.

The 18-year-old has been refused bail and will appear at Picton Local Court on Thursday.

Here's what we know about the incident.

Speed was a 'possible factor' in the crash.

Acting Inspector Jason Hogan Commander of the Metropolitan Crash Investigation Unit said the driver returned a negative breath tested at the scene.

"Preliminary investigations would indicate that speed is a possible factor," he told reporters on Wednesday.

Police are also investigating how six people came to be travelling in the ute, which was registered as a four seater.

"Obviously having six people in a four-seater vehicle is inherently dangerous... That will be one of the lines of inquiry."

Hogan described the scene as "extremely confronting" for the people who called triple zero, as well as first responders, some of whom lived in the community and knew the victims.