By Brielle Burns

Morning everyone,

Today is R U OK? Day so don't forget to have a chat with your mates that could change a life.

Here are the top news stories you need to know today Thursday, September 8.

1. Teen driver charged after five teenagers killed in NSW crash.

An 18-year-old man has been charged with dangerous driving causing death after a crash killed five high school friends in New South Wales.

Three girls, two aged 14 and one 15, and two boys, 15 and 16, died in the single-vehicle accident on Tuesday night. Police have identified the victims as Antonio Desisto, Tyrese Bechard, Summer Williams, Lily Van De Putte and Gabby McLennan.

An 18-year-old is now in police custody and has been refused bail, accused of dangerous driving occasioning death.



Mourners are continuing to gather at the scene, coming to terms with a tragedy which has changed the community of Buxton forever. @vella_lara #9News pic.twitter.com/kUtXuVSxlg — 9News Sydney (@9NewsSyd) September 7, 2022

The Picton High School students were crammed into a Nissan ute being driven by the P-plate driver when it left the road and hit the tree near the Wollondilly Shire village of Buxton about 8pm.

The impact tore the ute apart and all five passengers died at the scene. The driver survived and was taken to Liverpool hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

He was arrested in Bargo about 2pm yesterday and taken into Narellan police station for questioning, police said.

Police said in a statement last night that the man had been charged with five counts of dangerous driving occasioning death. He has been refused bail and will appear in court today.

2. Climate change costs $1500 per household, as bill set to pass Senate.

Deadly floods and natural disasters this year have cost each Australian household $1532, a new report has found.

The hefty sum per household went to taxes, insurance costs, uninsured damage and increased prices due to supply chain shortages.

The authors of The Cost of Extreme Weather report released today by the Insurance Council of Australia (ICA) and the McKell Institute, say that figure is set to balloon to $2509 per household by 2050 if no structural changes are made.

"Australia is a nation on the frontline of climate impacts," the report said. "As climate change worsens, we must focus more on resilience."

A proposal for a new disaster ready fund, previously known as the emergency response fund, was introduced to federal parliament by Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil yesterday.

Meanwhile, the government's historic climate legislation is on the verge of passing the Senate after it sat late into the night.

The bill will enshrine Labor's 43 per cent emissions reduction by 2030 and net-zero by 2050 targets in law, and has garnered support from the Greens and key crossbenchers despite calls for it to go further. Amendments are expected to be moved on today, clearing the way for it to be voted on.

The Albanese Government has declared the climate change legislation urgent in the Senate.



The last time a Senate bill was declared urgent was the Liberals and Nationals' repeal of climate action in 2014.



Australia voted for climate action – and we're delivering. pic.twitter.com/wUPLppprgb — Senator Penny Wong (@SenatorWong) September 7, 2022

Some amendments moved by independent senator David Pocock and the Jacqui Lambie Network will strengthen reporting requirements for the responsible minister under the bill and will likely pass with the support of the government.

The bill, if amended, will be sent back to the House of Representatives where it passed at the start of August.

3. Nick Kyrgios smashes racket after losing at US Open.

In true Nick Kyrgios fashion, the Aussie tennis player has smashed his tennis racket on the ground after losing his US Open quarter-final.

The 27-year-old, who lost 5-7, 6-4, 5-7, 7-6 (7-3), 4-6 to Russian player Karen Khachanov, was seen hitting his racket against the ground three times before throwing it after the match. He later grabbed a second racket before smashing it as well.

Nick Kyrgios visibly frustrated after his #USOpen Quarterfinal loss 👀pic.twitter.com/i6x32ZDwwY — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 7, 2022

"It's heartbreaking. Not just for me, but for everyone that I know that wants me to win," Kyrgios said about his defeat in post match press conference, before being asked what's next.

"Honestly, I don't even really care about any other tournament... I feel like at the grand slams, now having success at a grand slam, it's just like no other tournament really matters."

"I think pretty much every other tournament during the year is a waste of time, really. You should just run up and show up at a grand slam. That's what you're remembered by."

4. Female equality key to economic future, says PM.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will deliver a speech to business leaders in Canberra today, where he will emphasise the importance of equality for women in sharing the nation's economic future.

"Equality for women - in participation, in pay, in leadership opportunities, in financial security - is an essential precondition for Australia's future economic growth," he will say in a speech at a Committee for Economic Development of Australia function in Parliament House.

The Labor federal government will make pay equity a key objective of the Fair Work Act, especially in sectors where female employees dominate like aged, child and disability care.

"We will create expert panels to give special attention to improving pay in the care and community sector ... alongside the submission we have made to the Fair Work Commission, calling for a significant pay rise for Aged Care workers and committing to fund it."

5. Queen postpones meeting and told to rest after appointing new PM.

The Queen has postponed her Privy Council meeting after being advised by royal doctors to rest, Buckingham Palace says.

The 96-year-old monarch's latest setback could raise concerns for her health the day after she was pictured in an audience with Liz Truss, as she appointed her as the United Kingdom's new prime minister.

"After a full day yesterday, Her Majesty has this afternoon accepted doctors' advice to rest," a palace spokesman said.

"This means that the Privy Council meeting that had been due to take place this evening will be rearranged."

The Queen has postponed an important meeting, advised to rest after appointing Liz Truss as the new UK Prime Minister.



DETAILS: https://t.co/YOtkf2ruDZ#9News pic.twitter.com/47Sruvlcbl — 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) September 7, 2022

The Queen, who has ongoing mobility issues and caught COVID-19 earlier this year, remains at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire.

Buckingham Palace has declined to give an ongoing commentary on the monarch's health.

That's everything you need to know this morning. We'll be back with more news this afternoon.

- With AAP.