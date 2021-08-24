The Qantas ad that broke Australia.

As I sat on my couch on Monday afternoon flicking through Netflix looking for the millionth thing to watch to distract me from week nine of Sydney's lockdown, I was of course simultaneously flicking through Instagram. What are pandemics for if not a double scroll to really tune out the noise.

Ash London was crying about an ad.

Clementine Ford was crying about an ad.

Everyone on my feed seemed to be crying over Qantas' new ad.

Here it is. Grab the tissues. Post continues after video.



Video via Qantas.

I'll admit I was hesitant to even watch said ad. Would it make me feel even more rubbish?

For me the tears fell about 53 seconds in as Tones & I hit the chorus and the words, because I had a dream that someday I would just fly, fly away, pushed all the right buttons.

They were tears for the strict borders. For the Australians who haven't been able to say goodbye to their dying relative or hug their brand new grandchild.