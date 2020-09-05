'After 6 months of lockdown, I tried dorky dance workouts. It's now the only exercise I'll do.'

I've never been a very fit person.

Back when coronavirus was all but a distant thought, the bulk (read: all) of my exercise was made up of long walks between university and the office, and dancing my way through the weekend.

It wasn't great, but it was just about the bare minimum to consider myself "moderately active".

But oh how things changed.

Things changed drastically.

It was in the early weeks of March that both university and work decided we would move into our homes. Farewell, my 10,000 steps a day.

My gym (night clubs), closed just as quickly, and that four-hour workout I was getting on a Friday or Saturday night turned into pizza and a movie.

I watched on as friends and coworkers embraced Yoga with Adriene and mat Pilates. And I tried. Oh boy did I try. But there was pain. I wasn't flexible enough. And most of all, how on earth did people sit and do this for an hour? It was boring!

Enter Canadian YouTuber, Emily Thorne: A.K.A. EmKFit.

I'm not quite sure when it happened, but one day I logged on to YouTube to find a recommendation titled: "MAMMA MIA HIIT WORKOUT - HERE WE GO AGAIN" sitting in front of me.

Being the ABBA fan I am, I clicked on out of curiosity and met Emily, who greeted me with "'Sup, you clowns?"

It was when she told me that "this is a HIIT-style class but there's no burpees, there's no planks, there's none of that cr*p. We do insanely fun dance moves and it's approximately 20 seconds on, 10 seconds off," that I dived out of bed to lock my door.

This, I can do.

Her two big rules are:

1. Fake it till you make it; and

2. Wrong and strong.

Correct technique and choreography come second to the workout. Because we're not all extremely coordinated or active.