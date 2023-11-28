The trailer for season 4 of Stan Original Series Bump is here.

The most wholesome show on TV is back for its fourth season.

Stan has just dropped the first trailer ahead of the new season for its most beloved original series Bump, ahead of all the episodes dropping on Boxing Day.

This time, the show will pick up two years after where we left off in the third season with Oly (Nathalie Morris) and Santi (Carlos Sanson Jr) together as a couple and raising their cheeky seven-year-old Jacinda (Ava Cannon).

Watch the trailer for season 4 of the Stan Original Series Bump. Post continues after video.



Video via Stan.

Bump began back in 2021, as it followed the lives of Oly and Santi who became teenage parents after a surprise birth — not pregnancy, birth.

After feeling unwell at school, Oly has a baby in the back of an ambulance on the way to the hospital and immediately becomes a mother.

Her parents Angie (Claudia Karvan) and Dom (Angus Sampson) become instant grandparents.