The Stan Original Film Jones Family Christmas delivers festive spirit in a uniquely Aussie way.

It's the Christmas film we all need right now – one that is filled with lots of sentiment, a sprinkling of good laughs, and a healthy dose of Aussie festive spirit.

The Stan Original Film Jones Family Christmas is now available to stream, and it's a solid family-friendly Christmas film to watch this summer.

Jones Family Christmas is a multi-generational comedy based on the coming together of a family scattered across the globe to celebrate Christmas under one roof in regional Victoria. But it's also told through the lens of a family whose holiday gathering is impacted by bushfires.

It's a reality many can relate to, including the film's writer Tegan Higginbotham. Her own experience during the Victorian bushfires in 2019 inspired her to write this script.

Watch the trailer for Jones Family Christmas. Post continues below.

During filming, Mamamia was invited to visit the set of Jones Family Christmas and get into the festive spirit nice and early.

Speaking with Higginbotham in between takes she told Mamamia: "There's so much sentiment and heart around this time of year. To capture that and the unique Aussie Christmas identity, plus working with such a talented cast and crew... it's been the biggest joy."

Acclaimed Australian actress Heather Mitchell (Love Me) stars alongside Ella Scott Lynch (Love Child), Max McKenna (While The Men Are Away), Neil Melville (Brilliant Lies), and Nicholas Denton (Dangerous Liaisons).