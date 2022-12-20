The most beautiful, dysfunctional, blended family in Australia is returning just days before we say farewell to 2022.

Season three of the Stan Original Series Bump follows Oly (Nathalie Morris) and Santi (Carlos Sanson Jr) four years after season two. The pair, now in their early 20s, are dealing with a whole new set of challenges, including Jacinda starting school, new partners and co-parenting.

Mamamia recently sat down with the cast of Bump ahead of the season three release and learnt that the mayhem has only ramped up this year.

Morris and Sanson Jr explained their characters' lives look incredibly different to when we last saw them four years ago.

This season, Oly will be at university while Santi is working full-time.

Oh. And they've broken up.

"Santi is working full-time as a trade," Sanson Jr explains. "We last saw [Santi drop out of school] in season two. He made the decision to start making money – to be able to support Jacinda. And four or five years on, he's fully immersed in that tradie life and that tradie world... And he's seeing someone else."

Santi will have a new partner in Bump. Image: Stan.