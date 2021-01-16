Everything you need to know about the cast of Stan's Bump. Including where to find them on Instagram.

In case you missed it, Stan's new original series, Bump, dropped on New Year's Day and it has already claimed a piece of our heart.

The 10-episode series follows the story of Olympia 'Oly' Chalmers (Nathalie Morris), a high-achieving high school student who has her entire life mapped out in front of her when she suddenly has a surprise baby.

It's a wild, heartwarming story, and watching all these breakout Aussie actors has us very invested in their lives away from the series.

Watch the trailer for Stan's new original series Bump. Post continues below.



Video via Stan.

So, we decided to do a bit of stalking to find out everything there is to know about the Bump cast.

Bump's Olympia aka Nathalie Morris

Nathalie Morris graduated from Toi Whakaari: New Zealand Drama School in 2018 before diving straight into the acting scene.

Prior to Bump, Nathalie has appeared in horror movie Black Christmas and kiwi TV series One Bridge Lane.