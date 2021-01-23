Four things you didn't know about the new Stan original series Bump.

Since its arrival on New Year's Day, Australian viewers have fallen in love with the new Stan original series Bump.

The 10-episode drama centres on an ambitious high school student named Oly (Nathalie Morris) who, after being struck down by mysterious sharp pains at school, is transported to the hospital via ambulance where she gives birth to a surprise baby daughter. A baby she had no idea she was pregnant with.

It's an arrival that upends Oly's life and that of her mother, Angie (Claudia Karvan), her father, Dom (Angus Sampson), and the baby's father, Santiago (Carlos Sanson Jnr) a fellow high school student she barely knows but is now connected to forever.

Bump is a series that beautifully explores unplanned motherhood, unwelcome new relatives, and unintended consequences, through both a dramatic and a comedic lens.

But there's also so much more to this new, critically acclaimed Stan original series than just what you saw on screen.

So, here are four things you probably didn't know about Australia's new favourite series, Bump.

1. The Bump screenwriter’s original pitch was wildly different from what ended up on the screen.

Kelsey Munro is a writer, researcher and journalist whose work has been published in the Sydney Morning Herald, The Guardian and Rolling Stone.

Bump is her very first commissioned TV show (what a way to start...).

While working in journalism, Kelsey decided that she really wanted to try her hand at screenwriting and so she originally pitched an idea for a series that centred on newspaper journalists to producer Dan Edwards.

Impressed by her overall talent, Dan invited her to come up with a different idea and so the concept for Bump was born.

“Kelsey came in and pitched a story based on the teenage girl not knowing she was pregnant. Dan (Edwards) and I just looked at each and knew that Claudia would be perfect for the role of the teenager’s mother," said Bump producer John Edwards, who also worked with Claudia Karvan on some of Australia's most successful shows including Love My Way, The Secret Life of Us and Spirited.

2. Claudia Karvan had a personal connection to the storyline in Bump.

"We called her there and then and, amazingly, a girl at her daughter’s school had had a similar experience.

We sent her the material Kelsey had written, and she also fell in love with it,” John Edwards said via Bump's production notes.