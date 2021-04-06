Last night, with a throwaway sentence, we saw Bryce at his most dangerous.

To catch up on all the MAFS 2021 recaps and gossip, check out The Twins recaps and visit our MAFS hub page. Don't want to miss a recap? Subscribe to our recap newsletter.



On Monday night's episode of Married at First Sight, expert John Aiken said something to Melissa and Bryce he'd been considering for weeks.

"You might get along as a couple," he began. "But you're not going to have any friends."

After six weeks in the experiment, Melissa and Bryce have clashed with almost every other contestant.

It began at the first dinner party, when Bryce confronted Sam about his poor behaviour towards his wife Coco. By the end of the night, Bryce threw a glass of water into Sam's face. He claimed to be standing up for women, despite the fact in the same week Bryce had told his wife she wasn't his "type", because he prefers "blue eyes". He eventually conceded she wasn't "ugly".

He would then rank Melissa fourth out of a lineup of eight women in terms of attractiveness.

As the weeks wore on, Bryce approached the woman he ranked number one and told her how attractive he found her. According to her, he also confessed to having a "secret girlfriend" on the outside, which other contestants have since verified.

When spoken to about his behaviour, Bryce has claimed on multiple occasions he's being "bullied". He rationalises that the woman he is feuding with, Beck, is probably just "in love" with him.

He has worked hard to convince Melissa she is being "bullied" and alienated by the group, starting fights with other contestants under the guise of standing up for his wife. She now won't spend time with anyone in the experiment, without Bryce present.

If Melissa dares ask a question about the accusations circulating about him, or challenges his aggressive behaviour, Bryce threatens to leave. Last week, he taunted her with the threat.

While away on a retreat last week, Bryce aggressively attempted to kiss Beck on the cheek following a sarcastic apology. Beck has since said she felt "violated" and the incident led to production being shut down for a day.