How Nadia Bartel went from AFL WAG to one of the most influential names in fashion.

Nadia Bartel laughs as she explains that yes, strangers will occasionally – and not very subtly – ask what she does all day.

“It is funny for me because there are a lot of bloggers around at the moment and unfortunately, there are a few negative connotations associated with that.

“However, being a blogger is far more of a business now, and people are slowly starting to realise that.”

Of course, Nadia Bartel – blogger, business owner, Instagram star, mum-of-one and wife of former AFL player Jimmy Bartel – isn’t just a blogger. But she’s a fierce defender of anyone who wants be.

A quick peek of Bartel’s Instagram shows the occasional selfie, the odd family photo with son Aston and husband James and a littering of carefully curated outfit shots. For the creative types, Bartel’s feed is a stylish mecca of beautiful brands, beautiful cuts and beautiful clothing. But she’s the first to admit her Instagram feed is her work, not her life. And in a digital realm where we are only really starting to grasp the difference between brands and people, work and real life, Bartel admits many have the misguided perception that her job is to strike a pose with some pretty clothing in a pretty place and be on her way.

What they don’t see, however, is the “nitty gritty”.