Notorious bachelor Brody Jenner is definitely not a notorious bachelor anymore.

More than 16 years after he first appeared on The Hills, bad boy Brody Jenner has welcomed his first baby.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, the Kardashians’ half-brother revealed that his fiancé, Tiarah ‘Tia’ Blanco, 26, had given birth to a daughter late last month.

“We welcomed our baby girl, Honey Raye Jenner, to the world on July 29th,” the 39-year-old wrote.





“Momma and baby are in perfect health. We are so incredibly in love and have been cherishing this precious time together as a family. We want to thank everyone for all the love and support.”

Now as a new father dealing with a newborn, Jenner’s life looks very different from when he entered the reality TV world....

Reality TV royalty.

As the son of Caitlyn Jenner and Linda Thomspon, and stepson of Kris Jenner, Brody Jenner knows all about life in front of the camera.